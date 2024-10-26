Diwali Lights Dimming for Earthen Pot Sellers in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, earthen pot sellers in Guwahati are struggling to keep their business afloat. Traditionally, earthen pots of various sizes and designs comes from various parts of Assam, like Goalpara , Nagarbera, etc, that flood the Guwahati market during Diwali. However, rising costs and changing consumer preferences are casting a shadow on this age-old trade.

Earthen pot traders in Guwahati expressed concerns about the dwindling demand for earthen lamps. “The sales are not what they used to be. Product prices and oil prices are increasing, making people hesitant to buy earthen lamps. The smallest earthen lamps, once priced at Rs 2-3, now cost Rs 4-5. We’re also increasing our prices but not that abruptly because our sales have declined due to the influx of alternative lighting options.”

Another trader from the Maligaon area shared his concerns, “We’ve been in this business for generations and have seen the change. Earthen lamp sales decrease with every increase in oil prices. While there are still customers, the market has declined significantly.” He added, “We’re living off this business, and with upcoming puja and Diwali, we hope people will buy our products, giving us a decent market this year.”

The earthen pot sellers face stiff competition from modern lighting options, such as electric diyas and LED lights. Rising raw material costs, transportation expenses, and labour charges further exacerbate their struggles.

Despite these challenges, the traders remain optimistic. “We won’t say we don’t have a market now, but it’s certainly declined. We hope that people will appreciate the traditional value of earthen lamps and support our livelihood.”

As Diwali approaches, these artisans and traders await customers, hoping their products will find a place in the hearts and homes of Guwahati’s residents.

