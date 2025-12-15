Door-to-door leprosy detection survey to begin in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A leprosy case detection survey for the year 2025-26 will be conducted in the Kamrup Metropolitan district under the initiative of the Joint Directorate of Health Services, Kamrup Metropolitan. The survey will be carried out in two phases-the first phase from December 15, 2025, to December 28, 2025, and the second phase from January 5, 2026, to January 18, 2026.

All persons aged two years and above will be examined for various skin diseases, especially symptoms such as loss of sensation or touch, absence of itching, painlessness, and white, reddish or copper-coloured patches. The examinations will be conducted door-to-door with the assistance of ASHA workers and one male health worker. The survey is expected to play a significant role in identifying skin diseases, including leprosy, within the community and in providing free treatment, as well as preventing leprosy-related disabilities, thereby contributing substantially to the elimination of leprosy from society.

