Nagaon Finalizes Preparations for Districtwide Leprosy Case Detection Campaign Launch

Nagaon: The District Coordination Committee convened a high-level meeting at the conference hall of the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner’s office to ensure the smooth rollout of the upcoming Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC). The session, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Sudeep Nath, focused on assessing preparedness and strengthening coordination among all participating departments.
With the district-wide LCDC scheduled to begin on December 15, 2025, officials discussed key aspects of the campaign, including inter-departmental cooperation, field-level implementation strategies, and awareness initiatives aimed at promoting early detection. Special emphasis was laid on mobilising frontline workers, streamlining reporting mechanisms, and enhancing public engagement to boost outreach.
The meeting witnessed the presence of several key officials, including Dr. Tapan Kumar Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon; Mandira Chayengia, District Information and Public Relations Officer; Dr. Parashmoni Goswami, Chief Medical & Health Officer (CD); Dr. Bidyawati Hazarika, Superintendent of Shaheed Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital; and Dr. Gopal Chandra Roy, District Leprosy Officer. Sub-divisional Medical Officers, Block Programme Managers, Urban Leprosy Workers, and National Midwifery Associates from various health blocks also took part in the deliberations.
The discussion underscored the critical need for early identification of cases and robust community involvement to advance leprosy elimination efforts in the district. In an official statement released later in the day, DIPRO Mandira Chayengia reiterated the administration’s commitment to a coordinated, compassionate, and community-driven public health response as the district prepares for the campaign launch.