Nagaon Finalizes Preparations for Districtwide Leprosy Case Detection Campaign Launch

Nagaon: The District Coordination Committee convened a high-level meeting at the conference hall of the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner’s office to ensure the smooth rollout of the upcoming Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC). The session, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Sudeep Nath, focused on assessing preparedness and strengthening coordination among all participating departments.

With the district-wide LCDC scheduled to begin on December 15, 2025, officials discussed key aspects of the campaign, including inter-departmental cooperation, field-level implementation strategies, and awareness initiatives aimed at promoting early detection. Special emphasis was laid on mobilising frontline workers, streamlining reporting mechanisms, and enhancing public engagement to boost outreach.