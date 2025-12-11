EVM, VVPAT first-phase testing to start in Kamrup ahead of Assam Assembly election

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The first level testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be conducted in Kamrup district from December 11 to 23, as part of preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. According to the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, the verification programme will be conducted daily from 9 am to 7 pm at the EVM warehouse located at the premises of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Kamrup district. 10 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will be present in the testing of EVMs and VVPAT machines. The DC and DEO of Kamrup have sought the active cooperation and presence of representatives of recognized national and state political parties in this verification process. There are 1555 polling stations in Kamrup district and currently there are 2359 Ballot Units (BUs), 2512 Control Units (CUs), and 2706 VVPAT machines available in the district, he said. In the first phase of the verification process, 1944 BUs (125 percent of polling stations), 2099 CUs (135 percent of polling stations), and 2099 VVPATs (135 percent of polling stations) will be verified. The verification will be conducted under the District Election Officer of Kamrup as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

