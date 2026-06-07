Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati appointed Gauhati University Secretary of Classes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati has been appointed as Secretary of University Classes, Gauhati University, following a decision taken at an executive council meeting held on June 2, officials said. Dr Kakati had been serving as Director of Students’ Welfare (DSW) of the university for the past 12 years. A doctorate in Physics, he has nearly 25 years of experience in teaching, research and academic administration. His contributions to students’ welfare, youth development and community service through the National Service Scheme (NSS) were noted by the university. During his tenure, Gauhati University received several honours, including the National NSS Award from the President of India, the State NSS Award from the Chief Minister of Assam, and the MY Bharat-NSS Best Programme Coordinator Award from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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