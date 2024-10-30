Assam: 0.99% increase in draft photo electoral roll; submission of claims and objections till Nov 28

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Department, Assam, published the draft photo electoral roll as part of its special summary revision (SSR)-2025 today after receiving a direction from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the draft photo electoral roll, the state has 2,46,28,673 electors—1,23,16,951 males; 1,23,11,334 females; and 388 third gender. Compared to the final photo electoral roll, 2024, the draft photo electoral roll-2025 recorded an increase of 0.99 percent electors. The final photoelectoral roll for 2024 had 2,43,01,960 electors.

The draft photo electoral rolls 2025 have 2,55,562 new electors in the age group of 18-19 years. This draft photo electoral roll has the highest number of 65,27,711 electors in the 20-29 age group. It has 2,90,548 octogenarian electors.

According to the draft photo electoral roll 2025, Dalgaon LAC in the Darrang district has the highest number of 3,08,866 electors, and Amri LAC in the West Karbi Anglong district has the lowest number of 97,834 voters.

This draft photo electoral roll is a post-delimitation SSR exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The public can file their claims and objections on the draft roll from October 29 to November 28, 2024. Citizens whose names have not appeared in the draft photo electoral roll, errors of any kind in the draft roll, who want to shift their polling stations, etc., can submit their claims and objections till November 28, 2024. People can submit their applications through the online portal https://voters.eci.gov.in or offline through their respective booth-level officers (BLOs).

The department will dispose of all claims and objections by December 24, 2024, and publish the final photo electoral roll on January 6, 2025, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

