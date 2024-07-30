Drivers’ union threatens blockade of Meghalaya-registered vehicles

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Drivers’ Union, one of the biggest organizations of drivers in the state, has urged the Assam government to take necessary action regarding the recent blockade of Assam-registered vehicles by the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF). The organisation had prevented Assam vehicles from entering popular tourist destinations in Meghalaya, leaving thousands of visitors and hundreds of vehicles stranded in the East Khasi Hills district of the state. The union also expressed their concerns regarding their safety while travelling to the neighbouring state.

While addressing the media, Assam State Drivers’ Union president Dhurbaraj Axom, mentioned that it was very unfortunate that no action has been taken by Assam government so far. This has increased the risk of the drivers and the vehicles plying from Assam to Meghalaya. They also threatened to undertake a complete blockade of all Meghalaya-registered vehicles at Khanapara if the state government cannot guarantee their safety while plying in Meghalaya. They also mentioned that the recent incident has triggered a sense of insecurity among the drivers from Assam and concrete steps must be undertaken to resolve this issue.

Recently, the members of All Assam Students’ Union and Khasi Students’ Union have discussed the matter with utter seriousness. They have appealed both the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to have a thorough dialogue on the issue and solve the same permanently. They have urged the tourists taxis associations from both the states to maintain cordial relationship and a spirit of common understanding.

