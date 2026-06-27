Driving test mandatory for every licence: Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro on Friday announced that every applicant seeking a driving licence in the state will have to mandatorily undergo a driving test, as the government moves to strengthen transparency in the licensing process and improve road safety.

The announcement came during the minister’s visit to the office of the District Transport Officer (DTO), Kamrup (Metro), where he inspected the driving licence testing process and reviewed the existing system. Along with him DTO Himangshu Das was also present.

Addressing the media, Boro said the government has received several complaints alleging that driving licences were being issued without applicants appearing for the mandatory driving test.

To further strengthen the system, Boro announced that driving test tracks will be established at every District Transport Office across Assam by next year. Applicants will be permitted to take the driving test only in their home district, a move aimed at preventing irregularities in the issuance of licences, he said.

Speaking on traffic management in Guwahati, Boro said the Transport Department is preparing fresh regulations for the operation of e-rickshaws and green buses to ease traffic congestion in the city.

He further announced that new bus parking facilities will be developed at Khanapara and Adabari to improve traffic flow. The existing Adabari bus stand will be utilised as a parking hub for buses operating to and from Lower Assam, along with other vehicles. Work on the project has already commenced, he added.

Also Read: Transport Minister Charan Boro Inspects Illegal Parking Hotspots in Guwahati