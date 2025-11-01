DTE signs MoU with Laghu Udyog Bharati to boost industry–academia collaboration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major step toward strengthening collaboration between education and industry, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) – Purvottar Prant on Thursday at the inauguration of the 13th India Industrial Fair (IIF 2025 – Udyam) held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Assam, along with senior officials, industry representatives, and academicians.

The agreement aims to enhance industry–academia linkages and provide engineering and technical students with real-world industrial exposure through internships, live projects, industrial visits, and start-up mentorship programs. It also seeks to align technical education with the evolving needs of the industrial sector to improve employability and innovation among students.

