National Consultation On Health Interventions For Substance Use Disorders Held In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) organized a two-day National Consultation on Health Interventions for Substance Use Disorders in Guwahati on September 5-6. The event aimed to address the growing concern of substance use disorders and their impact on public health.

Inaugurated by Additional Secretary and Director General, MoHFW, V Hekali Zhimomi, highlighted that substance use is a serious public health concern adversely affecting the physical and mental health, socio-economic well-being and productivity of the country. She remarked on the rising trend of substance use with newer pockets of high vulnerability particularly in the north-eastern, northern and central parts of the country and reiterated the need for a comprehensive response from the health system in collaboration with other key ministries and stakeholders.

The consultation focused on global trends, policies, and best practices for providing comprehensive health interventions for substance use disorders. Experts deliberated on strategies for addressing the health needs of people who use drugs and strengthening the national response to substance use disorders.

Hosted by the Assam State AIDS Control Society, led by Project Director, Dr. Indranoshee Das, the consultation marked a significant step towards addressing the growing concern of substance use disorders in India, stated a press release.

