East Zone Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp 2024 Kicks Off at Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: East Zone Pre Republic Day Parade Camp 2024 kicked off at Gauhati University campus on November 7, organized by Gauhati University NSS Cell in association with Regional Directorate of NSS, NER, Guwahati and sponsored by Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi.

The 10-day camp is being organized from November 7 to 16, 2024, for the selection of NSS volunteers for the Republic Day Parade on January 26th, 2025. Inaugurating the camp on November 8th, 2024, chief guest Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.) said that this type of camp brings together participants from diverse cultures and helps in creating a sense of unity and integrity amongst them.

Chairing as the president of the Inaugural ceremony, V.C., G.U., Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, said that this type of programme promotes unity amongst the youth, bringing in a sense of participation, personality development, and national integrity along with a sense of contestation. Also participating in the programme as guest of honour, Kausar J. Hilaly, secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, said that national-level camps like this help in developing soft skills, developing effective communication, and bringing in a sense of unity. Also participating in the programme Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar i/c, G.U., said that the camp will create a sense of belongingness and unity amongst the participants. Jangjilong, Regional Director, NSS, NER, Guwahati, was also present during the inaugural programme and said that the camp is a platform for youths of East Zone to start working dedicatedly for Vikshit Bharat@ 2047.

Earlier delivering the welcome address, Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, DSW, G.U. and Programme Coordinator, GU NSS Cell, welcomed all the distinguished guests and participants and said that the East Zone PRD Camp will be helpful not only in selecting volunteers for Republic Day Parade Camp 2024, but all the participants will also learn a lot of soft skills and help them in their personality development. Youth Officer, NSS, NER, Guwahati, Nakul Deuri, delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Anupa Lahkar. 200 NSS volunteers from nine states of North East India are participating in the camp along with 10 NSS Programme officers stated a press release.

