Echo Pub & Grill case: Police constable reserve closed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Echo Pub & Grill case took a new turn today with a policeman being ‘reserved closed’ after he released a video on social media alleging that he was threatened with murder by the owner of the establishment. The pub is already under the scanner for the owners and their colleagues beating up a police constable.

“As directed, CN/689 Pranjal Saikia of the 11th APBn, now on deputation to the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, was attached at Basistha P.S.,” mentioned the order from the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday.

Pranjal Saikia, a policeman on duty, posted a video on social media alleging that Ankur Dutta, one of the owners of the establishment in question, had threatened to murder him. Pranjal Saikia, along with a senior police officer, had arrived at the location to protect Pradeep Basumatary, who was attacked by the owners and their colleagues at the location.

In the video, he mentioned that the owner somehow got his phone number and threatened to kill him. Adding that a complaint has been filed at the Basistha Police Station regarding the death threat, he added that no action has been taken to ensure his protection and that if anything were to happen to him, the owners are to be held responsible. It must be added that although the police detained five people in connection with the development, they were later released.

