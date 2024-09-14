Education system needs to focus on holistic development of students: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for a holistic education system that adopts modern teaching methods to empower students with multidisciplinary skills, making them fit for industry 4.0. Speaking at B. Borooah College’s 82nd foundation day on Friday, he highlighted the importance of skill-based education, technological innovation, and collaboration to prepare students for the 21st century job market.

CM Sarma announced Rs. 10 crore and additional land for the college’s expansion, urging it to align with new demands of technological innovation and start courses on emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain. Considering the fast-changing society and the newer academic programmes and scientific research that are developing day by day to keep track of the changing situation, Dr. Sarma urged the B. Borooah College to go for a collaborative approach and partner with other educational institutions for cutting-edge technology and research works.

He congratulated the college on its A++ accreditation and autonomous status, hoping it will become one of the top 50 educational institutions in the country. He also hoped that the status would also help the college to create facilities for becoming one of the top 50 educational institutions in the country.

The Chief Minister, during his speech, also highlighted the importance of imparting skill-based education to be able to prepare the youth to use the opportunities available in the 21st century.

The Chief Minister appealed to colleges in Assam to empower students to be brave, strong, and successful in their chosen fields, contributing towards the goals of Viksit Assam and Sashakt Bharat. Dignitaries present included Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang, and Principal Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman, stated a press release.

