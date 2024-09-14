United Opposition Forum Demands CBI Probe Into Online Trading Scam under Supreme Court supervision

GUWAHATI: The United Opposition Forum has demanded a CBI inquiry into the online trading scam in Assam under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. The forum has raised such a demand as it has smelt something fishy in the escape of Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Bora, their surrender and arrest.

Addressing the media today, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Phukan, and AJP president Luninjyoti Gogoi said that they felt that the entire episode of the online trading scam had something more behind the scenes. They said that the bigger scam was that of Dipankar Barman, involving around Rs 6,000 crore. However, investigation into that scam has been put back on the back burner.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “Dipankar Barman has been running the online trading scam since 2018. However, that scam came to light recently. How come the police remained in the dark for the past six years? The investigation of the case against Dipankar Barman is under an SI-level police official. Barman’s assets have not been seized as yet. Why?”

MP Ajit Bhuyan said, “Who is trying to protect Dipankar Barman? Another question is: who has given shelter to Sumi Borah for the past few days? How come an absconding accused uploaded her video to social media? Why are the police personnel giving her VIP treatment? While Mainao Barman, who is involved in a Rs 100 crore online trading scam, was arrested and handcuffed in public glare, Sumi Bora and her husband are getting VIP treatment. Why?”

Also Read: Water Pipe Burst in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar Due to Malfunctioning Valve

Also Watch: