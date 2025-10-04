Three youths arrested for consuming drugs in Bokakhat town

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Bokakhat town’s Ward No. 10, three drug-addicted youths were caught red-handed by local residents and Village Defence Party members on Wednesday morning while consuming drugs in the open.

According to reports, Babbu Singh, a resident of Bokakhat town, and Donald Phukan, a resident of Jyotipur, were apprehended from the bank of a stream in Do Gaon No. 3 while taking drugs. Along with them was another youth named Dipjyoti Doley, who initially managed to escape from the spot but was later caught by locals from his residence.

From the youths, locals recovered a syringe along with a container filled with drugs. As per available information, Dipjyoti Doley has been involved in several criminal activities in the past. He was also previously linked to the supply of contraband and drugs from Dimapur.

Following the incident, the villagers handed over the apprehended drug addicts to Bokakhat police after recording video evidence.

