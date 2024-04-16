Elderly Voters Felicitated in Kamrup District

Amingaon: On the auspicious occasion of the Assamese New Year, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup, Keerthi Jalli, paid a special visit to the residence of Ramati Baishya, a 105-year-old voter in Dalibari village in the district on Sunday. The visit, which coincided with the traditional Rongali Bihu celebrations, was part of a unique initiative by the district administration to honour voters above 85 years and promote electoral participation.

During the visit, District Commissioner Jalli extended heartfelt Bihu wishes to Ramati Baishya and presented her with traditional Assamese offerings including Gamosa, Cheleng, and Doi-Pitha. Additionally, Jalli earnestly requested Ramati Baishya to exercise her voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the importance of her participation in shaping the nation’s democratic future. “It was great visiting the 105-year-old aaita (grandmother). We requested her to cast her vote to which she promised to do so. If someone like her can go and vote, why can’t our young voters go out in large numbers on the poll day to make it a grand success,” said Keerthi Jalli.

In line with this spirit of respect and encouragement towards elderly voters, the Kamrup Election District also held similar felicitation programmes for several 85+ voters across Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palashbari and Chamaria LACs in the district. The District Development Commissioner of Kamrup Susanta Kumar Dutta felicitated Bhoge Bala Das, an elderly voter at Palashbari LAC and requested her to vote so that others can also get inspired.

Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup Kamal Baruah and Boko Circle Officer (A) Soma Roy were also present during the felicitation programmes.The initiative aimed not only to seek blessings from senior citizens but also to draw inspiration from their lives and advocate for a robust 100 per cent voter turnout.

This proactive effort falls under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Kamrup, which focuses on raising voter awareness and fostering inclusive electoral engagement. The district administration’s dedication to honouring and engaging with senior voters underscores the commitment to ensuring a vibrant and participative democracy in Kamrup district, stated a press release.

