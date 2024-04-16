Festival of democracy, Rongali Bihu go in tandem across Upper Assam

PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi arriving today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The festival of democracy, the Lok Sabha election, and the Assamese festival of Rongali Bihu this time are happening at around the same time in the state, with the first phase of polling starting on April 19. The whole of Upper Assam, including Sonitpur, is celebrating the festivals in tandem, with even the electioneering for the second phase, due on April 26, picking up momentum.

Campaigning for the first phase of the ensuing LS polls will end on April 17.

In the daytime, in the Upper Assam districts headed for the polls, a host of political campaigning is taking place. In the evenings, it is time for people to deck themselves up for a visit to the ‘Bihutolis’ to partake of the excitement and celebration of Bihu.

On the first day of the Assamese month of Bohag, known as ‘Manuh Bihu’ on Sunday, several candidates were out campaigning in their respective constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on campaigns in the Sonitpur and Nagaon parliamentary constituencies.

Today, on ‘Gosain Bihu’, the tempo of the electioneering did not cease, and candidates took the opportunity to address several election rallies. The CM visited Lumding and Binnakandi in the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency, where he addressed huge gatherings of people. Addressing the crowd at Binnakandi, the CM said that Assam saw conflicts between different communities during the time of the Congress. But no ethnic, or otherwise, conflicts have taken place during the reign of the BJP in the state. In the evening, the CM participated in a roadshow in Tezpur. On the other hand, APCC president Bhupen Bora today addressed several rallies in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam to address an election rally at Nalbari on April 17th. In the evening tomorrow, the PM will land in Guwahati and stay the night in the city. He will campaign for the AGP’s Barpeta candidate, Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to visit Assam tomorrow to campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate for Jorhat parliamentary constituency, and also take part in a roadshow from Titabor to Jorhat.

