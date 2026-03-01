Electoral awareness programme held at Dispur College ahead of 2026 Polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Election Office, Kamrup Metropolitan, organized an Electoral Awareness Session-cum-EVM Demonstration Programme at Dispur College on Saturday in view of the ensuing Assam State Assembly Elections, 2026. Held in collaboration with the Electoral Literacy Club and NSS Unit of the college, the programme saw participation from over 250 students and NSS volunteers, with more than 80 per cent being first-time voters. Sutibra Malakar, NSS Programme Officer, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the objective of promoting responsible electoral participation among youth. Nipon Kashyap, Junior Engineer, PWD (NH), served as the resource person and spoke on electoral literacy. He demonstrated the use of the Electronic Voting Machine and conducted a hands-on session to familiarize participants with the voting process. Vice-Principal Indrani Choudhury Mahanta presided over the session. Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah described youth as the foundation of the nation and lauded the organizers for conducting the awareness initiative.

