Electric Auto-Rickshaw Stolen from Khanapara, FIR Registered at Dispur Police Station

GUWAHATI: An electric auto-rickshaw was stolen from the Milan Nagar area of Khanapara in Guwahati, according to a complaint lodged with the police. The complainant, Rasamay Sinha, stated that his TVS King EP4 electric auto-rickshaw (Registration No. AS01TC0519) was parked in the locality at night on June 24. When he returned to the parking spot the following day, the vehicle was found missing. An FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station to this effect.

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