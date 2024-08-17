Electricity Employees’ Body to Hold East-Zonal Committee Meeting in Guwahati on August 18

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Electricity Supply Workers' Union (ASESWU) will hold the east-zonal committee meeting of the Electricity Employees' Federation of India (EEFI) in Guwahati on August 18.

According to the general secretary of ASESWU, Dhrubajyoti Sarma, representatives from West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, NTPC, and Power Grid will attend the meeting.

Sarma emphasized the significance of the meeting, stating that the current electricity act has weakened public-sector power houses, allowing the private sector to gain control. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the general public and infringed upon their rights. The EEFI's east-zonal meeting aims to address these concerns and work towards finding solutions to protect the interests of electricity employees and consumers.

