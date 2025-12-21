Elephants killed in Rajdhani Express mishap; Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi raises alarm

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The death of eight elephants after being hit by the Rajdhani Express in Assam has sparked sharp political reactions, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi expressing deep concern over the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi described the tragedy as a stark reminder of the growing human–animal conflict in the state. He said such incidents highlight the rapid loss and fragmentation of natural habitats, attributing the problem to what he termed unplanned and poorly regulated development in recent years.

Gogoi alleged that shrinking forest cover and disruption of traditional elephant migration corridors, without adequate ecological safeguards, have made such accidents increasingly frequent. He also criticized the “lack of foresight and accountability” in development planning, warning that it has severe ecological and social consequences for Assam.

Calling for a change in approach, the APCC chief said development policies must place people, local communities and the environment above short-term profits. Failure to strike this balance, he cautioned, would only worsen ecological damage and deepen the social costs borne by the state.

Also Read: AGP, BJP leaders join Congress; Gaurav Gogoi targets ‘politics of hatred’ in Assam