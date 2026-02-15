Eleven drug-dependent persons rescued in Khanapara operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police rescued eleven drug-dependent persons during an operation carried out in the Khanapara area of the city. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a drive around the Khanapara flyover and located the individuals allegedly struggling with substance abuse. The police took them into protective custody as part of a preventive and welfare-oriented initiative. Following due intimation to their relatives and guardians, the rescued persons were sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and recovery.

