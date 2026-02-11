Mass Drug Administration (MDA) drive against Filariasis launched in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Concerned over a rising microfilaria rate in parts of the district, the District Health Society, Tinsukia, on Monday launched the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign against Lymphatic Filariasis, in line with a statewide initiative being implemented across select districts of Assam. The programme was inaugurated at Tippuk Tea Garden Hospital.

The campaign was formally launched by Dr Kumarendra Nath, Assistant Director (Filariasis), State Headquarters, in the presence of Dr Aparupa Borgohain, SDM&HO, Hapjan Block PHC, along with medical officers, representatives of tea garden managements, leaders of tea garden associations, and officials from the district and block health administration.

The MDA drive will be conducted from February 10 to February 19, targeting identified pockets under Hapjan BPHC, Makum Municipal area, and other vulnerable locations in Tinsukia district, following approval from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The decision was taken after the microfilaria rate in Hapjan BPHC exceeded the 1 percent threshold, necessitating immediate intervention as per national and WHO guidelines.

Health authorities informed that the campaign will involve booth-based drug distribution at all health facilities for 10 days, supplemented by door-to-door administration and mop-up operations to ensure maximum coverage.

Speaking to the media, Dr Kumarendra Nath said that lymphatic filariasis often remains undetected in its early stages, allowing the parasite to survive silently in the human body for up to four decades. “This makes mass preventive treatment not just important, but essential for breaking the transmission cycle,” he said, adding that the programme is being implemented strictly in accordance with WHO protocols and state health directives.

Basil Toppo, District Programme Manager, NHM Tinsukia, urged residents—particularly those in urban and municipal areas of Makum and Tinsukia—to actively participate in the campaign and consume the medicines as advised. He emphasized that high MDA coverage is the most critical factor in eliminating lymphatic filariasis.

