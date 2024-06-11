Ellora Vigyan Mancha Celebrates 20th Anniversary with District-Wise Science Exhibition in Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of the two-decade anniversary of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, a district-wise science exhibition was organised under the initiative of Ellora Science Forum and IIT, Guwahati in the premises of Chariali Girls Higher Secondary School, Biswanath Chariali. As many as 57 projects from different schools in Biswanath district participated in the exhibition.

The district-wise exhibition was inaugurated by eminent scientist writer Kshirdhar Baruah. Inaugurating it, he expressed the hope that such initiatives of Ellora Vigyan Mancha would help in building the science mindset in society.

Dr Debasish Sharma of Biswanath College, Dr Hemendra Choudhury and Dr Nikhilesh Barua of Biswanath Agricultural College were the judges in today’s project competition. Ripunjoy Bordoloi, a science teacher at Chengamari Higher Secondary School, participated as the resource person on the subject of science and superstition.

The programme was conducted by Dr Bhakta Prasad Gautam, Advisor, Ellora Vigyan Mancha while Dhaneshwar Bora, District Coordinator, Ellora Science Forum and others were present.

