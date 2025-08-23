Eminent cultural personality Chidananda Das passes away at 88

Eminent cultural personality Chidananda Das passes away

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Eminent cultural personality and retired civil servant Chidananda Das passed away on August 20 in Noida. He was 88.

Born in Bhirgaon, Biswanath Chariali, in the Biswanath district, Das was the son of noted freedom fighter late Cheni Ram Das. He pursued his early education at Biswanath Chariali HS School, completed his I.Sc. from Cotton College, and later graduated from St Anthony’s College, Shillong.

Beginning his professional journey in Shillong, Das went on to serve the people of Assam with dedication, retiring as Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in 1998. Despite a demanding career, his passion for creativity, culture, and literature remained undiminished.

A recognized All India Radio approved lyricist, Das enriched Assamese music with his soulful compositions. His notable contribution Geet Xaroni, an index compiling around 2,500 popular Assamese songs, remains a priceless resource for music lovers and researchers.

