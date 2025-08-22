Assam: Bokakhat senior citizen Bulumai Bora passes away at 66

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bulumai Bora (66 years), a respected woman of Nutan Khatiakhuli village in Bokakhat sub-division, has passed away. She breathed her last on Tuesday night at JMCH.

Late Bora was an active member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Bokakhat district committee until 2004. Spiritually inclined, she was especially skilled in devotional performances such as Ai Naam and Diha Naam.

After her mortal remains were brought home on Wednesday, a large number of admirers gathered to pay their respects. She leaves behind two sons, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and a son-in-law.

