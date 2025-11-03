Emotions run high at Zubeen Kshetra; fans demand justice for the late icon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A sea of humanity poured into Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Sunday as thousands of admirers gathered to pay their final respects to Zubeen Garg, whose voice had once united Assam in song. The memorial site turned into a landscape of tears, prayers and melodies as people from across the state came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the music icon, who continues to live on in the hearts of millions.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion - floral tributes covered the grounds, devotees sang his evergreen hits and chants of "Zubeen Amar Raho" echoed through the air. What began as a solemn homage soon became a stirring reminder of the artist's unmatched influence on the cultural soul of Assam.

Yet, amid the waves of grief, undercurrents of frustration and discontent swept through the crowd. Many fans voiced their disappointment over the prevailing political discourse, particularly remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "We have seen him doing politics ourselves. We even heard him say he would take to the streets - can this really happen?" questioned several attendees, expressing disbelief over the Chief Minister's recent comments while mourning the artist's loss.

Even as they remembered Zubeen with flowers and songs, the crowd's chant shifted from mourning to a call for justice. "Justice must be served," echoed many voices in unison - a sentiment that captured both grief and determination.

The gathering at Sonapur was more than a memorial; it was a collective expression of love, anger and hope - a powerful reminder that Zubeen Garg's legacy continues to inspire not just music but a movement of unity and conscience across Assam.

