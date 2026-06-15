Employees’ profile creation and updation in IFMIS: Deadline extended till June 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Finance Department has extended the deadline for creation, verification and updation of employee profiles in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) for several categories of government employees till June 30, 2026.

In an official communication issued by the Finance Department, the government stated that a structured system has been introduced in IFMIS for creation and updation of profiles of Minimum Pay Scale holders, Work-Charged employees, Fixed Pay employees, Muster Roll workers, Wage employees and other non-regular staff.

Under the system, employee details are to be entered by the respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and subsequently verified and approved by the concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs) through the FinAssam portal, after which the data will be frozen.

The Finance Department, however, noted that DDOs and HoDs have been facing practical difficulties in completing the exercise. Similar issues were also reported in respect of other categories, including members of Consumer Commissions, members of Foreigners Tribunals, Judicial Service personnel and other similarly placed functionaries.

According to the department, numerous representations and requests for clarification and additional time were received from employees, DDOs and HoDs regarding the profile creation and updation process.

Taking these concerns into account, the Finance Department has decided to extend the deadline for both profile creation/updation and verification/approval by HoDs until June 30, 2026.

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