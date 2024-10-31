Meghalaya: Student Body Calls For Ban On Sale And Use Of Firecrackers During Diwali

SHILLONG: Amidst deteriorating air quality in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, a students’ union has requested the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali in the city.

Khasi Students Union (KSU) encouraged using eco-friendly lamps to celebrate Diwali and mitigate air pollution.

In a letter to East Khasi Hills district administrator RM Kurbah, the central executive body of the KSU said, “I am writing to your office to urge the imposition of a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in our district during the upcoming Diwali celebrations.”