Meghalaya: Student Body Calls For Ban On Sale And Use Of Firecrackers During Diwali

SHILLONG: Amidst deteriorating air quality in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, a students’ union has requested the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali in the city.
Khasi Students Union (KSU) encouraged using eco-friendly lamps to celebrate Diwali and mitigate air pollution.
In a letter to East Khasi Hills district administrator RM Kurbah, the central executive body of the KSU said, “I am writing to your office to urge the imposition of a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in our district during the upcoming Diwali celebrations.”
Taking into account the major impacts of air and sound pollution on human health and animals, a temporary ban on fireworks at this moment would be a major step towards a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Diwali celebration, it added.
However, the Khasi Students Union affirmed its support for eco-friendly alternatives, such as diyas, lamps, and cultural activities that support the essence of the festival without harming the environment.
According to the KSU environment committee, the excessive use of firecrackers during Diwali in previous years has significantly increased air pollution levels, causing difficulties for residents, particularly those with respiratory ailment.
“We are concerned about the air quality in our state. We are not against anyone celebrating the festival but we want the state government to ensure that celebrations can be eco-friendly with utmost concerns for our fragile ecosystem,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar told PTI.
He went on to claim that Meghalaya’s Byrnihat topped the list of towns in the country with the worst air quality.
Located on the interstate border, it ranked as the most polluted city in the country last month, with pollutant levels exceeding the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) limit.
