DHS Kanoi College Students’ Union Calls for a Eco-Friendly ‘Green Diwali’ Celebration in Assam

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: The students’ union of DHS Kanoi College has urged the people of Assam to celebrate ‘Green Diwali’ in an atmosphere of joy, unity and friendship during the festival of lights.

The general secretary, Chinmoy Kalita, and the president of the students' union, Pranjal Tanti, issued a press statement saying that during Diwali, people should protect the environment and public health, avoid environmental destruction, reduce waste by using recyclable materials, avoid plastic decorations and packaging, and celebrate the holiday joyfully while reducing pollution of the air, water, and noise.

They urged all the people not to light high intensity fireworks during Diwali and to ensure that waste materials are disposed of in safe places and do not pose a threat to public health.

Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, DHSK College welcomed the positive decision of the president and secretary of the students’ union and urged all the people to respond to the call of the students’ union. The statement urged all people to plant one tree sapling during Diwali for environmental protection and awareness instead of the increased use of fireworks.

