Errors litter 2024-25 academic calendar published by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

GUWAHATI: The academic calendar of the state for the year 2024–25, published recently by the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), is littered with errors of all hues.

According to a school teacher, most of the errors in the academic calendar are in its Assamese and Bengali versions. While the Assamese version of the calendar has errors on 14 pages, its Bengali version has errors on four pages. On the major errors, the teacher said, “The actual number of working days in the academic year 2024–25 is 254 days. However, the recently printed calendar has 281 working days. The World Literacy Day falls on September 8. However, the calendar shows it as September 1. The social science lesson/unit plans for class VII and those in Hindi for classes VI, VII, and VIII have been anomalous in the Assamese version of the calendar. The Assamese version of the calendar has a page written completely in Bengali. The Bengali version of the calendar also has errors.”

When contacted, an official of the SCERT said, “Some unintentional errors have been found in the newly developed academic calendar for the session 2024–25.” The SCERT corrected the errors and sent them to the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) and the District Mission Coordinators of the SSA.

