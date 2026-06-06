Eviction Drive Clears Alleged Encroachments on TB Hospital Land in Birubari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The district administration on Friday carried out a large-scale eviction drive in Guwahati’s Birubari area, targeting alleged encroachments on government land belonging to the TB Hospital.

The operation was conducted in the Surabala Bordoloi Nagar locality, where authorities demolished several structures that had reportedly been built illegally on the hospital premises. Bulldozers were deployed as part of the drive, while a heavy police presence was maintained to ensure law and order throughout the operation.

According to officials, a section of people had been occupying portions of the government-owned land for a considerable period. The administration stated that the land was under the ownership of the TB Hospital and had been encroached upon unlawfully.

Sources said that at least 63 families had been served eviction notices in advance and were asked to vacate the premises voluntarily. However, many occupants allegedly failed to comply with the notices, prompting the administration to proceed with the eviction exercise.

Security personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate the smooth execution of the operation. No major disturbances were reported during the drive.

Also Read: Eviction Drive Clears Alleged Encroachments on TB Hospital Land in Guwahati