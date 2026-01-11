State BJP president Dilip Saikia launches preparation for Assam Assembly vision document

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Dilip Saikia launched the process of preparing the party’s Vision Document (Sankalp Patra) for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections today.

Addressing at the programme, Saikia announced that members of the public can submit their suggestions by giving a missed call to 7002126126, after which they will receive a link to a structured online form. Contributors can also share inputs by scanning a QR code, emailing bjpassamsankalp2026@gmail.com, or visiting www.bjpassamsankalp2026.com. Additionally, physical “Suggestion Boxes” will be placed at various locations across the state to collect written inputs.

Appealing for active public participation, Saikia said the Vision Document would be drafted after carefully reviewing all suggestions to ensure it reflects the true will and aspirations of the people of Assam.

