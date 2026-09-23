PM Praises Assam’s Rhino Protection Efforts; CM Vows to Maintain Zero Poaching

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Assam for putting an end to the rhino poaching in the state. "Assam now holds nearly 80 per cent of the world's rhino population, and the efforts of Kaziranga National Park to end rhino poaching have been extensively appreciated. On World Rhino Day we celebrate the magnificent greater one-horned rhinoceros and laud all those at the forefront of its protection," the Prime Minister said.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's growing success in rhino conservation, pointing to two significant figures: (i) nearly 80 per cent of the world's rhinoceros population is found in Assam, and (ii) the state recorded zero no-rhino poaching incidents in 2025. "We remain committed to rhino protection, maintaining zero poaching and continuously enhancing their habitats to ensure a thriving environment for their survival. We are set to further strengthen the ecosystem, particularly by improving safety and mobility for wildlife during the flood season. With the initiation of Project Rhino, our efforts will receive further boost in the days ahead," the Chief Minister said.

Assam is home to around 3,260 rhinos. Kariranga National Park remains at the centre of Assam's rhino conservation efforts, with more than 2,600 rhinos, making it the largest single population of the places globally.

The Manas National Park also recorded zero known rhino poaching for three consecutive years, reflecting the sustained efforts of the Forest Department, frontline personnel, conservation partners and local communities. In 1993, poaching and conflict wiped out the entire one-horned rhino population from the park. Before their disappearance, Manas was estimated to have around 100 rhinos.

Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Through years of determined conservation, habitat protection, reintroduction efforts and community participation Assam brought rhino back to Manas. Today, more than 50 rhinos are once again roaming freely across the landscape. Manas has gone from zero to hero, and every rhino born here is a symbol of Assam's promise to protect its wildlife and restore what was once lost."

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