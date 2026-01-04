Ex-PWD executive engineer PK Neog passes away at 71 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pradip Kumar Neog, a retired Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department and a resident of Tarun Nagar in Guwahati, passed away on January 1 while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). He was 71.

Neog had been suffering from multiple ailments and was admitted to the hospital where he breathed his last. Known among colleagues and acquaintances for his professional service in the PWD, he spent his post-retirement years in Guwahati. He was survived by his two daughters, a son-in-law and several relatives, including a brother and six sisters. His wife had died in 2019. The last rites were performed at the Nabagraha Crematorium on January 2.

