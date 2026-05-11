Eye Camp in Maligaon Screens 161; 58 Cataract Cases Identified for Surgery

GUWAHATI: Under the joint initiative of the Assam Pradesh Varishtha Nagarik Sangha and Maligaon Sanatani Nagarik Mancha, a day-long eye treatment camp was organized today at the premises of Lachit Sishu Vidyalaya, West Gotanagar, Maligaon, by the Guwahati Lions Eye Hospital.

The Guwahati Lions Eye Hospital conducted this eye examination programme under the Central Government’s National Programme for Control of Blindness scheme. Along with eye examinations, consultation, and distribution of medicines, arrangements were also made for cataract surgery for patients diagnosed with cataract problems.

Besides the team of eye specialists from the hospital, distinguished trustee member of Guwahati Lions Eye Hospital, Shri Anand Aiyar, was present and supervised the programme smoothly. The organizing committee felicitated Shri Aiyar with a traditional floral gamosa.

The day-long camp, which began at 9:00 AM, examined a total of 161 no of patients. Among them, 58 patients were diagnosed with Cataracts, and arrangements were made for their subsequent surgeries at Lions Eye Hospital.

On behalf of the Assam Pradesh Varishtha Nagarik Sangha and Maligaon Sanatani Nagarik Mancha, the General Secretary of the Association, Dipankar Das, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the teachers, staff, and employees of Lachit Sishu Vidyalaya for their active cooperation in successfully conducting the entire programme.

This information was stated in a press release.

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