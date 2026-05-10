Guwahati: SHG-Led Dry Waste Collection Drive Promotes Cleanliness at Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An awareness campaign along with a dry waste collection drive was carried out at Boragaon with active participation from Self-Help Group (SHG) workers, aiming to promote cleanliness, responsible waste disposal and sustainable waste management practices among residents.

The initiative focused on spreading awareness regarding waste segregation, recycling and the importance of proper disposal of household waste to maintain cleaner surroundings and reduce environmental pollution.

As part of the drive, SHG workers visited households in the area and collected recyclable dry waste while also interacting with residents to educate them on the benefits of separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at the source.

Organizers stated that community participation remains one of the strongest tools in ensuring long-term cleanliness and environmental sustainability. The campaign highlighted how collective efforts at the grassroots level can significantly improve waste management systems and public hygiene.

SHG workers played a key role in directly connecting with local residents and encouraging environmentally responsible habits within the community. Their involvement was widely appreciated for helping strengthen awareness and participation in cleanliness initiatives.

The programme concluded with a call for continued public cooperation in maintaining clean neighbourhoods and adopting sustainable practices in daily life.

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