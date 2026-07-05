Fake Currency Accused Injured in Police Firing During Escape Bid in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One of the two men arrested in connection with a fake Indian currency racket sustained a bullet injury during a police operation in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday after allegedly attempting to escape while leading officials to a suspected counterfeit currency printing unit.

The injured accused, Ajay Biswakarma of Deorigaon in Dhemaji district, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment. He had been arrested along with Debojit Deori after Dispur Police intercepted a Maruti Swift Dzire near Nagaland House in the Six Mile area on July 2 and recovered suspected counterfeit currency.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Biswakarma had informed investigators about the existence of a printing machine allegedly used for producing fake currency at Kangkan Nagar in Panjabari. Police subsequently took him to the location during the night to conduct a raid.

The DCP said that while being escorted to the site, Biswakarma allegedly attacked a police constable and attempted to flee from custody. In response, police opened fire, striking him in the right leg. He was immediately shifted to GMCH for medical treatment. Earlier, police had seized suspected fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.56 lakh from the vehicle in which Biswakarma and Deori were travelling. The notes, all in the denomination of Rs 500, were recovered from a black backpack. The car and other materials were also seized during the operation.

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