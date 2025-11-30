Fake school principal held for defrauding several people across Upper Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man posing as the Principal of Arunima Public School in Tingkhong, Dibrugarh, was found to have duped several people in Upper Assam by promising them new petrol pumps, wine shops and bars in exchange for large sums of money. The accused, identified as Bidyut Bikash Bhuyan, aged 33, of Tingkhong, allegedly misused the names of senior political leaders to carry out the fraud. Bhuyan reportedly convinced his victims that he was a close relative of the Assam Chief Minister and his wife, using this claim to extort substantial amounts from multiple individuals. Among those who lost money were Priyanshu Saikia from Duliajan, who paid Rs 16 lakh, Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, also from Duliajan, who paid Rs 9 lakh, and Ritu Gohain of Duliajan, who handed over Rs 14 lakh. Others included Lakshadweep Das of Duliajan with Rs 14 lakh and Jiba Kanta Das of Sivasagar, who was defrauded of Rs 51 lakh. Investigators found that the accused had also invested part of the collected money in TREND MMS, a firm run by Shyamkanu Mahanta. During questioning, it emerged that Bhuyan had been using a fake doctoral degree, allegedly procured from an organization called Socrates Society, operated by Parashmoni Sarma in Kahilipara, Guwahati. Police stated that further investigation was under way and confirmed that Bhuyan and his associates were being handed over to Dibrugarh Police for additional legal action.

