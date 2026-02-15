Fatasil Ambari Police Station cracks down on drug network, three held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three persons and seized a large quantity of narcotic substances during a raid conducted in the Dhirenpara area of the city. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station raided a residence on Prabhat Boro Path and apprehended Rohimuddin Laskar (38) for allegedly selling banned NDPS substances. During the search, the police recovered 258 bottles of 100 ml each of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup branded as PRIKOF-T and Broncof-C, weighing approximately 31.218 kg and containing around 51.6 grams of Codeine Phosphate. The team also seized 4.190 kg of ganja, 9.59 grams of heroin contained in eight vials, Rs 3,095 in cash, a Realme mobile handset and a manual weighing scale. Further investigation led the police to Jalukbari, where they arrested Rantu Ali, identified as the supplier. Based on the confessional statements of the arrested persons, the police traced the source of the Codeine Phosphate cough syrup to Akula Pharma located at Adabari. Subsequently, the owner of the establishment, Manik Singha, was taken into custody. During follow-up action, the police recovered an additional 860 bottles of the banned cough syrup from the premises.

