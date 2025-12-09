Film Piracy Crackdown: CID nabs three linked to ‘Roi Roi Binale’ leak

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cyber Police Station, CID Assam, arrested three individuals in connection with the piracy of the Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, following a complaint filed by the film’s producer, Shyamantak Gautam. The case was registered at CID PS (Case No. 12/25, invoking Sections 318(2) of the BNS, read with Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act, Section 66 of the IT Act, and added Sections 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 6AA, 6AB and 7 of the Cinematograph Act). During the investigation, the officer identified three persons allegedly involved in circulating pirated copies of the film on social media. Accused Rofidul Islam was arrested from Kokrajhar on November 20, 2025, while Md. Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi were apprehended from Bengaluru on December 6 and December 7, 2025 respectively.

