Fishery Development Officers (FDOs) induction training concludes at Assam Administrative Staff College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A five-day Induction Training-cum-Capacity Building Programme for newly appointed Fishery Development Officers (FDOs) of Assam concluded successfully at the Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC), Khanapara, Guwahati, on Friday.

The training programme, held from May 11 to 15, was organized by the Fisheries Department, Government of Assam, in collaboration with ARIAS Society with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). A total of 64 newly appointed Fishery Development Officers participated in the residential training programme aimed at strengthening their technical, administrative and field-level capacities.

The inaugural session was attended by senior officials, including Virendra Mittal, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department and State Project Director of ARIAS Society, who attended as chief guest. Also present were Manvendra Pratap Singh, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Fisheries Department; Prasanta Borkakati, Additional Secretary, Fisheries Department; and Gauri Sankar Das, Director of Fisheries, Assam.

In his welcome address, Manvendra Pratap Singh highlighted the objectives of the programme and stressed the need to enhance the professional capabilities of newly recruited officers for effective service delivery in the fisheries sector.

Addressing the participants, Virendra Mittal emphasised dedication, ethics and efficient public service, stating that capacity building of young officers is essential for strengthening Assam’s fisheries sector and contributing to community welfare and departmental growth.

As part of the programme, Kavyashree Mahanta, IAS, Secretary, Fisheries Department, along with senior administrative, finance, engineering and technical officers, delivered lectures and supervised field visits designed to improve participants’ administrative, technical and field-level understanding.

During the concluding session on May 15, participants were divided into eight groups and presented nearly 60 innovative ideas and suggestions aimed at strengthening the Fisheries Department and improving the fisheries sector in Assam.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the structure of the residential training programme, stating that it would help them serve the department more effectively in the long run.

The programme concluded with certificate distribution and a vote of thanks by Dr Ramendra Chandra Barman, Deputy Project Director of Externally Aided Project under the Fisheries Department. The programme was coordinated by Anushree Das, Superintendent of Training cum Production Centre, Guwahati.

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