Guwahati: Bullet scare at Khanapara swearing-in venue; woman and driver detained

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police on Monday detained a woman and a Magic van driver after a bullet was recovered during security screening at the Khanapara swearing-in venue.

Latika Barman of Japorigog and Pulak Deka, a Magic driver from Satgaon, were taken into custody after the recovery. Senior police officials, including top officers, carried out a marathon interrogation of the woman.

The woman had come from Japorigog to attend the swearing-in ceremony in a Magic vehicle. However, she had allegedly left her bag in the vehicle which the driver came to return. During strict security checks, police found a bullet in her bag.

Police have confirmed the round was not live and was meant for making a tabiz. Both individuals were detained for questioning, and the situation was brought under control quickly.

Addressing the media, DCP East Taburam Pegu said it was an empty cartridge.

During questioning, Latika Barman said she kept the cartridge in her bag to make a tabiz or amulet. She claimed her son-in-law, who works at a firing range, had given her the empty cartridge. She added that she had left the bag in the Magic vehicle driven by Pulak Deka, who had brought her to the venue.

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