Five held in Public Works Department (PWD) slab theft case, truck seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested five persons in connection with the theft of Public Works Department (PWD) slabs in a case registered at Dispur Police Station and seized a 407 truck allegedly used to transport and sell the stolen materials.

The investigation began with the arrest of the prime accused, Jaynal Abedin, 21, from Palhaji Gaon in Barpeta. Police recovered the truck, bearing registration number AS02 CC 9763, which was reportedly used to move the stolen slabs to a warehouse near Bongora Last Gate. His interrogation led investigators to several storage sites in and around the Bongora area.

Based on information obtained during the inquiry, police arrested Shaber Ali, 47, of Kaita Siddi Path in Bongora, and Sahil Ahmed, 23, from Hajo's Khopani Kuchi area in Kamrup (R). Searches at their warehouses resulted in the recovery of portions of the stolen PWD slabs.

Further investigation revealed that additional stolen materials were supplied from another warehouse linked to a man identified as Shahjahan. Acting on this lead, police apprehended Chubur Bhuyan, 42, of Balipara in Nalbari district, for his alleged role in the operation.

Police said efforts were continuing to trace other links in the supply chain and to recover the remaining stolen slabs. All the accused were produced at the police station along with the seized vehicle and recovered materials for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Multiple arrests in Guwahati for burglary, vehicle theft and property crimes