Former Assam Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Inducted into ICAR Empowered Committee

GUWAHATI: Union Agriculture Minister has constituted an Empowered Committee to govern ICAR’s National Agriculture Science Fund, with former Assam Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr K M Bujarbaruah named as a member of the eight-member panel.

Earlier in March, Dr Bujarbaruah was also included in the National Steering Committee for the SEHAT programme, a joint initiative of ICMR and ICAR that was formally launched on May 11 by the Union Ministers for Agriculture and Health.

Officials noted that Dr Bujarbaruah is also serving on several Research Advisory Committees of ICAR institutes in New Delhi, a press release said.

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