10th Foundation Day of ICAR-ATARI Zone VI celebrated in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 10th Foundation Day of ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, was celebrated with enthusiasm at its Guwahati premises in Azara on Saturday, marking a decade of dedicated service in strengthening agricultural extension and technology transfer across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

The celebration was graced by the Member of Parliament from Kaziranga, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Dr Niranjan Kalita, Vice Chancellor of Assam Veterinary & Fisheries University, and Padma Shri awardee Dr Jogesh Deuri. Eminent agricultural scientist Dr K. M. Bujarbaruah, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, also addressed the gathering.

Welcoming the participants, Dr G. Kadirvel, Director of ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, highlighted the institute's achievements over the past decade. He spoke about key initiatives such as NICRA, ARYA, the National Mission on Natural Farming, oilseed and pulse demonstrations, drone-based agricultural interventions, and the Rice Fallow Intensification Programme covering nearly 30,000 hectares. He also mentioned initiatives like the Traditional Village Knowledge Bank in Arunachal Pradesh, the Vibrant Village Programme along the Indo-China border, and the submission of 120 applications for farmers' variety registration under the PPV&FRA.

In his address, the Chief Guest emphasized the need to transform agriculture from a subsistence activity into an enterprise-driven sector, stressing youth engagement, mechanization, and the effective functioning of Farmer Producer Organizations. He highlighted that along with government schemes, motivation and innovation are essential to revitalize agriculture in the North Eastern region.

Dr Niranjan Kalita underscored the importance of integrated farming systems and strengthening the livestock and poultry sectors, particularly to reduce the state's dependence on imported table eggs. Dr K. M. Bujarbaruah stressed the transition towards data-driven, digital, and agribusiness-oriented agricultural extension models.

Padma Shri Dr Jogesh Deuri shared his experiences in sericulture development and highlighted the immense potential of Eri and Muga silk in the North East. He advocated innovation, value addition, and youth-centric approaches to make sericulture economically viable and globally competitive.

Around 150 officials from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), host institutions, nearby ICAR institutes, the Spices Board, the Coconut Development Board, line departments, and farmers participated in the programme.

