Former Assam Education Minister and Ex-MLA Jatin Mali Passes Away at 69 in Guwahati

Jatin Mali, a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape for decades and former Education Minister of the state, passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 69.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the Palasbari region and across Assam's political community, with leaders and citizens paying tribute to a man who dedicated much of his life to public service.

A Decades-Long Political Career

Mali represented the Palasbari constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 1996 under the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) — a party for which Palasbari has historically been considered a stronghold.

During his tenure as MLA, he played a significant role in shaping the political and developmental direction of the region, earning respect across party lines for his grassroots connections and administrative acumen.

He also served as the Education Minister of Assam, contributing to the strengthening of the state's education sector during his time in office.

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