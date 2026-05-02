Four arrested in twin Basistha operations; Stolen vehicles and cash recovered

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In two separate operations, Basistha Police arrested four individuals allegedly involved in a series of theft and snatching incidents across the city, recovering stolen vehicles, cash, and other valuables. The operations were led by Basistha Police Officer-in-Charge Kapil Pathak. In the first case, two accused—Asmat Ali of Hajo and Bimal Chettri of 9th Mile—were apprehended within six hours of a theft reported from the 9th Mile area. The duo had allegedly broken into a residence and stolen valuables, including brass utensils and a gas cylinder. During interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in multiple theft cases across different parts of Guwahati, police said. In a separate operation, police arrested two alleged snatchers identified as Enamul Ali of Hatigaon and Partha Pratim Medhi alias Bihari of Katahbari. From their possession, police recovered three stolen vehicles along with cash.

Also Read: Guwahati: Sex racket busted in Hatigaon, three arrested after midnight raid