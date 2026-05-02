Guwahati: Sex racket busted in Hatigaon, three arrested after midnight raid

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on immoral activities, Assam Police personnel from Hatigaon Police Station busted an alleged sex racket operating from a residential unit in a densely populated locality, arresting three individuals, including a woman, late Friday night. According to police sources, authorities had been receiving complaints for some time from local residents regarding suspicious activities in the Hatigaon area. Acting on specific inputs, a police team conducted a targeted raid around midnight. During the operation, the team intercepted a vehicle (AS 01 ET 6725) at Ghoramora, where the suspects were reportedly negotiating with a prospective customer inside the car. The trio was caught red-handed and taken into custody. The arrested individuals have been identified as Puja Saikia, Jainur Ali, and Baharul Islam.

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