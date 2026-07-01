Four Arrested with Stolen Copper and Vehicle Parts in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested four alleged thieves and recovered stolen copper materials, vehicle components and a mobile phone during an operation in the city. The accused were identified as Mofidul Islam (28) of Nagarbera, Raj Suri (23) of Pratapgarh Tea Estate, Tinkul Das (24) of Hajo and Binod Dua (24) of Hajo.

Police said the four were apprehended after officers recovered around 3 kg of suspected stolen copper pipes, copper sockets, vehicle parts and a mobile handset from their possession.

The recovered items were seized as evidence, and the accused were taken into custody. Police initiated legal proceedings and continued the investigation to ascertain their involvement in other theft cases.

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